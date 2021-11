FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Burlington County are investigating a partial building collapse in Florence Township.The Action Cam captured several first responders at a warehouse along US-130.The first 911 calls came in around 9 a.m. Sunday.Video from Drone 6 showed about a quarter of the roof caved in.Initial reports indicated people were inside during the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.It's unclear what caused the incident, or what the warehouse was being used for.