Bodycam video shows unconscious driver rescued from flaming car after Las Vegas Strip crash

LAS VEGAS -- Newly-released bodycam video shows the dramatic rescue of a trapped driver moments before his car burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip.

The sudden crash happened just outside the Venetian resort last week. A good Samaritan and police officer quickly jumped into action to pull the man from the smoking car.

Footage shows flames exploding from beneath the vehicle just as they pulled the man free. A nearby security camera also captured the amazing rescue with only seconds to spare.

As more helped arrived, the driver was pulled even further from the fiery wreck.

"If we weren't there, I think he would've been burned in the vehicle," said Officer Derek Stebbins. "Would he have died? I don't know, but I think he would have suffered severe burns just from how fast the vehicle caught fire."

Las Vegas police want to thank the good Samaritan who helped the officer pull the unconscious man from the car.

That driver was later arrested at the hospital and is now facing DUI charges.