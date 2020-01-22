Police ID man found shot, stabbed inside burning Jeep in South Philadelphia parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the 43-year-old man who was found dead wrapped in a blanket inside a vehicle in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.Authorities were called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of S. 3rd Street, near the Toys "R" Us, at 12 p.m. in reference to smoke coming from a Jeep.When they arrived, officers found Joslyn Morgan, of the 5600 block of Sprague St., unresponsive in the back of the Jeep, wrapped in a blanket. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said Morgan suffered a gunshot wound to the head and he had been stabbed in the neck.Sources say Morgan's body was later placed in the back of a Jeep -- which he owned-- and set on fire in the parking lot.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.