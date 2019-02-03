Burst pipes cause closure of Northampton senior center

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A senior living center in Northampton, Pennsylvania could be out of commission for up to two weeks after a burst pipe caused multiple floors to flood.

Officials say the pipe burst happened in the sprinkler system at Sacred Heart Senior Living Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The burst flooded the third floor and heavily damaged the two floors below.

More than 90 residents were displaced but are safe and living elsewhere for the time being.

