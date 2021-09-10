Jobless claims hit pandemic low; businesses aggressively hiring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New numbers reveal 310,000 jobless claims were filed last week in the U.S.Officials say that is a new pandemic low as some of the hardest-hit industries look to rebound from the pandemic."We've definitely doubled the number of staff that we have," said Joseph Quintela, services director of restaurants for Garces Group.David Robison, an economics professor at La Salle University, says recovery has been uneven. He adds the ongoing labor shortage is multifaceted."The challenge is that a lot of people have childcare coverage, or they're afraid because they have a person who is immunecompromised. So they've been unwilling to take those jobs, the end of the benefits will push them harder to move towards those jobs," said Robison.FCM Hospitality, which owns spots like Craft Hall and Morgan's Pier, says it's been hiring nonstop, even offering incentives to prospective staff while rewarding current employees."They were able to make some extra money if they referred someone and that person joined," said Dana Canalichio, director of operations for FCM Hospitality. "We wanted to thank our staff for being loyal and sticking by us, so we're going to take them on vacation, but it's also a way to encourage people to come work for us."