PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf cleared the way for larger gatherings last week but left it to local governments to decide how far to take these new guidelines.
Venues in Pennsylvania can now increase crowd size concerning the overall capacity, but to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Philadelphia is still operating under old guidelines, which limit events to 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to announce whether Eagles fans will be allowed back inside Lincoln Financial Field to attend games in person.
The governor has said there must be social distancing guidelines and that no more than 7,500 people can be inside large stadiums if cities decide to let fans return.
Kenney recently allowed restaurants in the city to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent, which many said is crucial as the weather begins to change.
Businesses in the service industry are hurting and many owners said they do not know how much longer they can hang on. Tuesday's decision will also affect the future of hotels, which can only host events of up to 25 people right now in the city.
"If things don't change soon, I'm very concerned for our industry," said Ed Grose, Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association. "Hotels are cleaner than they ever have been. We should be able to host indoor events larger than 25 people."
Mayor Kenney is expected to reveal his plans at 1 p.m.
Announcement on gathering limits for Philadelphia expected today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News