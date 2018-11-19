Chester company celebrates the power of giving

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time that many people choose to give back.On Monday, more than 1500 pounds of food, clothing and personal items were donated to people in need thanks to one Chester company.A trailer stocked and ready for delivery pulled up to Wesley House with piles of donations for local residents."To be able to make a difference to people's lives in our community means a lot to us," said Carlie Schwab of Power Home Remodeling.More than 600 Employees at Power Home Remodeling headquarters collected these goods over the last two weeks."Power's headquarters are here in Chester. I am a Chester native. And we're prospering we're doing very well," said Lillian Humphrey, of Power Home Remodeling "There are people around us in need, so it's important for us to share our gratitude and share with others."Bag by bag, box by box, they carted them to the U-Haul and loaded for delivery. It's all part of the company's "Power of Giving" campaign."Last year the donations went to Wesley house. The response from employees was so overwhelming they added a second organization this year," said Humphrey.Food, baby supplies, hygienic items, bedding, delivered to Wesley house and City Team, both which serve residents in extreme poverty."Most people just think about food. But they also need tooth brushes, toothpaste and soap, and things that we normally take for granted and don't think to give," said Humphrey. "We wanted to be helpful long after Thanksgiving was over."------