LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --Costco is bumping up its minimum wage and giving raises to all of its hourly workers.
Costco says it will raise its minimum wage to at least $14 an hour for all 130,000 of its hourly workers.
The new wages start June 11.
The boost nearly doubles the federal minimum wage - currently at $7.25.
Costco's current minimum wage stands at either $13 or $13.50, depending on the state.
