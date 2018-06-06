BUSINESS

Costco raising its minimum wage to at least $14 for all hourly workers

Costco is bumping up its minimum wage to at least $14 for all of its 130,000 hourly workers. (KGO-TV )

Costco is bumping up its minimum wage and giving raises to all of its hourly workers.

Costco says it will raise its minimum wage to at least $14 an hour for all 130,000 of its hourly workers.

The new wages start June 11.
The boost nearly doubles the federal minimum wage - currently at $7.25.

Costco's current minimum wage stands at either $13 or $13.50, depending on the state.
