Costco is bumping up its minimum wage and giving raises to all of its hourly workers.Costco says it will raise its minimum wage to at least $14 an hour for all 130,000 of its hourly workers.The new wages start June 11.The boost nearly doubles the federal minimum wage - currently at $7.25.Costco's current minimum wage stands at either $13 or $13.50, depending on the state.-----