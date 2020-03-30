Business

Beer and pups: Foster or adopt a dog and get 3 months of beer from Busch

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- During the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to beer and dogs for comfort.

Busch is giving folks a way to have both during the COVID-19 pandemic, so customers, many of whom are having to spend more time than usual in their homes, can be at ease during an anxious time.

The 'Foster a dog, get Busch' idea lets you foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation. In return, the first 500 people will get a $100 gift card, which you can use to buy beer, of course. That amounts to about two cases a month for about three months.

Those interested must go to midwestanimalrescue.org

Rules for the promotion state that you must either foster or adopt a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services. The offer runs through April 25. Official rules can be found on Busch's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdogspetsbeerpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local nurses share their fears, advice on COVID-19 outbreak
Cherry Hill Wawa worker tests positive for COVID-19
Pa. officials announce 14 additional COVID-19 deaths; cases top 4,800
Officials question social distancing at Limerick nuclear plant
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Philadelphia COVID-19 cases rise as the city still struggles with gun violence
Gov. Murphy on Action News: Let's 'break the back' of this virus
Show More
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Sources: 20 Philly police officers, 14 firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Website aims to help Philly restaurants stay afloat
Chinatown businesses donate 27,000 masks to area hospitals
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News