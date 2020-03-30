Beer and pups: Foster or adopt a dog and get 3 months of beer from Busch

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- During the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to beer and dogs for comfort.
Busch is giving folks a way to have both during the COVID-19 pandemic, so customers, many of whom are having to spend more time than usual in their homes, can be at ease during an anxious time.
The 'Foster a dog, get Busch' idea lets you foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation. In return, the first 500 people will get a $100 gift card, which you can use to buy beer, of course. That amounts to about two cases a month for about three months.
Those interested must go to midwestanimalrescue.org
Rules for the promotion state that you must either foster or adopt a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services. The offer runs through April 25. Official rules can be found on Busch's website.
