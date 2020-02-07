Last in Delaware: Sears closing Concord Mall store in April

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Another Sears store in our area is closing.Action News has learned the Sears at Concord Mall in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware will close in mid-April.In a statement, Sears said it was a "difficult but necessary decision" to close the store.A big liquidation sale is set to start this week.Concord Mall issued the following statement to Action News:"Unfortunately, Sears has chosen to close its location at the Concord Mall, notifying staff this week of the decision. While we are certainly disappointed, we are already in conversations with a number of potential tenants that are looking forward to the opportunity to fill this vacancy. Our goal of transforming the Concord Mall into a lifestyle, mixed-use development has not changed, and we are still very excited about the potential of this property."The Concord Mall location was the final Sears store in the First State. The Sears in Prices Corner has already closed and is slated to become a Target.In November, Transform Holdco LLC said 100 Sears and Kmart locations would close, leaving roughly 180 remaining.