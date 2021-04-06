Philly Proud

NYC transplant starts bagel business in Northern Liberties with focus on giving back

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After Josh Anker made a permanent move to Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section, he missed a little something from his hometown of Long Island, New York: the bagels.

"I kind of grew up eating bagels three times a week. I would bring back bagels from New York. I just kind of had this light bulb moment: 'Why don't I just make this into a business,'" said Anker.

The business ended up being, Bagel Butler, a bagel delivery service that brings the taste of New York style bagels to Philly. He started in June, a few months into the pandemic, and at that time, he saw a need within the community.

"The timing was like right in the middle of the pandemic, a big focus of the business has always been to give back. So from the first delivery (and) every single delivery since, I've made sure to donate bagels," he said.

While making deliveries, he stops at local organizations like The Block Gives Back and the Ronald McDonald House to volunteer his time and donate as many bagels as he can.

"I love going there, they're awesome. I just pull into their loading dock and give them eight dozen bagels at a time and they just take them in, and they're always so happy to get them," said Anker.

So far, he's given away close to 5,000 bagels and only hopes to give out more.

"It's just a very rewarding. It's just a feeling you can't get from anything else. It's almost like you hit the lotto but it's more it's better than hitting the lottery," he says. "Food is so important. Food insecurity is unfortunately a rampant thing. If I'm able to help it one person at a time, one bagel at a time, I'm going to do that," said Anker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiabusinessfoodfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Former Temple football player giving back for mental health
Philly man committed to helping community block by block
Yoga instructor holds weekly event to benefit charity
Philly man trying to save lives through free gun lock initiative
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources
NJ expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+ on April 19
'I'm numb': Mother pleads for safe return of missing pregnant daughter
Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight
Congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry
Prosecutor: Atlantic City store owner dies after robbery
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy
Show More
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
Prayer vigil held for rapper DMX outside hospital
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Woman attacked while walking in Center City on Easter
Delco teen creates miniature food pantry to help those in need
More TOP STORIES News