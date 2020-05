South Jersey gym that defied shutdown order closed Thursday after health department citations

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State officials have cited a South Jersey gym that defied the statewide shutdown order to reopen earlier this week.Atilis Gym in Bellmawr gained national attention when it allowed members to go inside and workout on Monday despite Governor Phil Murphy's order.A co-owner of the gym told Action News the sewer system backed up Wednesday.The Camden County Division of Environmental Health placed several notices outside the gym overnight, telling it not to reopen.The gym owner said the facility will remain closed Thursday, but they are talking with their lawyers and considering their options.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus