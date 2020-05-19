Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey defies shutdown order, given second citation

"I will not close my doors again unless I'm behind bars," yelled Frank Trumbetti to a crowd of supporters Tuesday morning. "And I guarantee you this door will be open every single day."
For the second day in a row, members and supporters gathered in the parking lot to cheer as the doors opened for business, despite the current shutdown order in New Jersey.
Doors officially open at Atilis Gym Bellmawr, day 2. Members heading in. Owners asking that supporters remain respectful for law enforcement if police show up. pic.twitter.com/34jHKBaIw0— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 19, 2020
Bellmawr police also returned to the establishment Tuesday morning to issue a second citation to owners.
The tickets each carry a 2,000 dollar fine, and gym-members who decide to workout there may also face fines as well. As of Tuesday afternoon, that has not happened.
On Monday, owners officials reopened the gym with some restrictions after several weeks of closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Only previous members were allowed admission, as no new sign-ups were being taken, and even those members were only allowed inside at a limited capacity.
Members had their temperatures taken at the door and signed medical questionnaires and waivers before entering.
Co-owner Ian Smith told 6abc, "We're here, being civilly disobedient, being peaceful operating our business as we should be able to."
Early Monday morning, members and supporters began showing up before sunrise, and the crowd continued to grow.
A large collective cheer was released before the doors officially opened for business at 8 a.m.
Bellmawr police blocked off the parking lot, but operations pressed on as supporters congregated outside.
"All small business is essential, and our constitutional rights are the most important thing that any American can uphold," Smith said.
The owners listed some precautions that have been put in place: including signs posted outside telling people to adhere to social distancing, limiting capacity inside the gym to 44 members at a time, taping off workout stations and spacing equipment. Owners are also providing bottles of disinfectant for members to wipe down the equipment.
"I felt safer in the gym today than I felt at Wawa, Walmart all of those places- supermarkets- they're policing us to stay 6 feet apart. They are requiring masks," according to gym member Chuck Sigwart, who spoke to us when he was finished exercising.
Member Jon Centeno said "40 people were max in there, so a lot less people in there than there normally are. Just the need to clean equipment down, spacing, masks on."
A few hours after the open, Bellmawr officers approached the door. The crowd converged then listened as an officer said police were present for everyone's safety. The officer added that normally this crowd would be in violation of the executive order but, "On that note, on that note, have a good day." The crowd roared.
But Gov. Phil Murphy was not pleased to hear the gym was open despite his order.
"If you show up at that gym tomorrow there's going to be a different reality," he said during a news conference.
Murphy said he plans to enforce the rules, but that he doesn't want to "start WWIII."
Last week, co-owner Frank Trumbetti posted a video online about his decision to open the gym's doors. He says his own mother is hospitalized with coronavirus, so he takes this virus seriously.
Trumbetti said he is proposing an organized peaceful reopening of the state, not just his gym.
"We truly believe that if we don't do this in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens," he said
