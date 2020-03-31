Paycheck Protection Program helps employees of small businesses

Following President Trump's signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin announced Tuesday a mobilization effort to provide small businesses with the capital they need.The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses, officials said.The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed.The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.