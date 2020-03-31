Coronavirus

Paycheck Protection Program helps employees of small businesses

Following President Trump's signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin announced Tuesday a mobilization effort to provide small businesses with the capital they need.

The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.

The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses, officials said.

The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed.

The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesseconomycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Teachers, students in Upper Darby adjust to digital learning
Health care workers use viral dance to share important message
Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: 20 Philly police officers, 14 firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Pa. officials announce 14 additional COVID-19 deaths; cases top 4,800
Philly schools closed until further notice
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Boy among 5 shot during party in Philadelphia
Vandals spray paint Hahnemann hospital owner's home
Show More
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
Eagles join NFL teams to defer season-ticket payments
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News