Snapchat introduces 'Spectacles 3' video-recording sunglasses with 3D effects

Snapchat introduces Spectacle 3, the latest version of its video-recording sunglasses now with 3D effects.
Spectacles 3 are built with a lightweight steel frame and circular lenses that come in carbon or mineral for a price tag of $380.
Two HD cameras are placed on either side of the frame to capture depth and dimension the way the human eye does, according to a release by the Snap Inc.
With just one swipe, the glasses provide new lighting, landscapes and other effects to enhance each Snap.
Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now at Spectacles.com
Three years ago, Snapchat sold its first pair of spectacles for $130 in pop-up vending machines called Snapbots. People waited hours in line to get them but the hype didn't last. Snap reportedly lost $40 million in unsold inventory.
