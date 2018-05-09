U.S. & WORLD

Teens accuse Nordstrom Rack of racial profiling, store apologizes

Nordstrom executives traveled to Saint Louis, Missouri on Tuesday to apologize to three teens.

The teens say they were racially profiled at the Nordstrom Rack store in Brentwood.

Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers say employees followed them around the store while they shopped last week.

When the three left, police confronted them in the parking lot, saying the store accused them of theft.

Police let them go without filing charges.

"I don't want them to fire anyone. I just want them to teach them and make this a teaching moment, and everyone move forward and get better," Lee said.

Nordstrom released a statement saying the company is conducting a thorough internal investigation of the incident and working to enhance training for employees.

