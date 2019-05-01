troubleshooter

Utz to pay $1.2M in false advertising lawsuit

EMBED <>More Videos

If potato chips or pretzels ars your snack of choice, you may be owed some money.

By Tonya Simpson
If potato chips or pretzels are your snack of choice, you may be owed some money.

Utz Quality Foods has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle claims the company engaged in false advertising. The lawsuit accused the company of labeling products that contained chemical, synthetic or processed ingredients "all natural."

Utz denied the allegations, but agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the class action suit.

Anyone who purchased certain Utz or Bachman brand products between 2010 and 2019 may be eligible for a refund of $2 per item. Claims are limited to a maximum of 10 items, and only one claim can be submitted per household. No proof of purchase is required.

The deadline to submit claims is July 28, 2019.

Claims can be filed online or by downloading this form, filling it out and sending it by mail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspretzelfoodtroubleshooterclass action lawsuitchips
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Most risky places to use your debit card
Online car buyers falling for deployed soldier scam
Troubleshooters: Dryer Repair & Slippery Driveway
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, hit by car while crossing street in Philly
High school teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges
Police: Man threw objects, using machete in NJ road rage incident
Teen shot outside Southwest Philadelphia corner store
Challenges facing mass transit in Philadelphia region
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
Dredging of Schuylkill River to begin this summer
Show More
Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder of detective in NJ
Reading Officials Push For Improvement After Violent 2018
DeSean Jackson talks bullying, leadership with West Philly students
Barr testifies: AG says Mueller letter was 'a bit snitty'
Memorial service held in Del. for Marine killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News