Business

Wawa issues explanation to Eagles fans over Ravens deal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Earlier this week, Wawa announced that is now the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens.

The news ruffled a few feathers among Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Now, Wawa has put out a response assuring customers that it is forever committed to Philly and the Birds (our Birds).

Wawa says, "To Philly - you know that we'll always love our Philadelphia Eagles. We are a proud partner and the Official Hoagie of the Eagles, and we are deeply committed to our hometown with exciting new stores and partnerships. We thank you for everything you've done to be the wind beneath our wings for 55 years!"

Wawa says they are just growing their nest and look forward to celebrating with people in Baltimore.

"To Baltimore - as we close in on an incredible 50 years of serving you, we are thrilled to grow our nest and welcome the Baltimore Ravens to our flock of Maryland community partners. We can't wait to serve you in so many exciting new ways coming very soon!" Wawa says.

The company hopes that both cities can "fly in friendly formation together in the future."

Wawa does tells fans of both the Eagles and Ravens not to worry, they won't be showing any allegiances to "that team down in Dallas or over in Pittsburgh!"

