Best places to sell, donate or recycle your old clothes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to the EPA, more than nine million tons of clothes end up in landfills in a year. It's not only bad for the planet, but also maybe a lost opportunity to make some money by selling your old threads. Consumer Reports has what you need to know.
Aine Stapleton plans to turn her unwanted clothing into cash.
"I am taking a pile of sweaters that I haven't worn in a very long time," said she said. "I'm hoping to get rid of some of these online, and sell them for pretty much as close to the original value as I can."
"EBay and Facebook Marketplace used to be the only game in town, but there's a growing number of digital stores and phone apps tailored to sell anything you want to get rid of," said Consumer Reports Editor Kevin Doyle.
On sites like Poshmark and Vinted, you list your item at a price you choose then ship it directly to the buyer with a prepaid shipping label.
ThredUp and The RealReal do the work for you. If you send your unwanted clothing, bags, and accessories, they will sort, price, and list for them for sale.
But be aware - those websites do not take everything.
"So if you can't sell it, but it's still usable, donate," said Doyle.
Goodwill sells donated items to support education and job placement programs and you might get a tax deduction.
Stapleton found a local donation option for her old prom dresses.
"Local high schools will often say 'We want dresses for students who maybe can't afford a prom dress'," she said.
You can also donate through the Freecycle Network or a BuyNothing Facebook group, where members give and get free items.
And remember you can recycle. Check out Earth911.com to find a textile recycling location near you.
If you are buying new clothes, be aware some brands including Madewell, Levi's, North Face, Patagonia and REI sell pre-loved, refurbished items at a discount.
Some also have trade in programs that give store credit in exchange for your old items.
