Man thanks bystanders, EMTs for saving his life after heart attack in South Jersey restaurant

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Bystanders and emergency responders were thanked Friday for saving the life of a man who had a heart attack in a Marlton, New Jersey restaurant.

They applauded Kenneth Hogan when he walked into the room at Virtua Hospital Marlton.

The 58-year-old collapsed while having breakfast with his wife and daughter back in November at The Kettle and Grille.

The staff jumped into action and a couple in the restaurant started chest compressions as they waited for EMTs to arrive.

"Words can't express how grateful I am," Hogan said.

One of the bystanders, Tim Curtis, said he had only ever done CPR in a classroom, never in real life.

"I kind of picked him up out of the booth and we went straight down and we started performing two-person CPR like, right away," said Tim Curtis.

As for Hogan, his recovery continues and he was recently able to go back to work.