Philadelphia cab driver dies after being shot weeks ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cab driver has died weeks after being shot in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.
The 53-year-old victim has not been identified, but police said he passed away from his injuries on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, on the 600 block of 37th Street.
Police said the victim was shot in the stomach while his taxi cab was parked.
The victim then drove a few blocks before hitting a parking sign at the intersection of 37th and Spring Garden streets.
The driver was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.
Anyone with any information is asked to call ;police at 215-686-TIPS.
