Café Liz serves up a taste of Portuguese cuisine, culture right here in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The next stop on our food world tour takes us to a Philadelphia pillar stirring the pot with authentic Portuguese.

Café Liz, in the city's Olney section, has been dishing out Portuguese cuisine for the last 20 years.

The most popular dish is the parrillada or the seafood combo platter. It has lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp, vegetables and their special house sauce.

They're also famous for their homemade chips, a side dish to the bife a Portuguesa, which is their marinated and grilled shell steak.

Sangria is the signature drink.

There's a formal dining room upstairs and a full bar and dance floor downstairs.

The marinated grilled quail is a rarity in Philadelphia.

Café Liz has DJs spinning tunes every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, and there's karaoke every Thursday.

Café Liz

5437 North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19120