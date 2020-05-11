Community & Events

CAGE is helping Cambodian Americans connect with their past through dance

CAGE (Cambodian American Girls Empowering) is a non-profit local performing arts group on a mission to create a safe place for Philadelphia's Cambodian Americans.

The organization, headquartered at the historic Bok Building in in South Philadelphia, focuses on building a pathway towards identity, exploration, and activism. Founder, Lanica Angpak, is a second-generation Khmer-American, who also teaches classical Khmer - an ancient dance that dates back more than a thousand years.

CAGE | Facebook | Instagram
1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
