California officer saves choking baby girl who wasn't breathing

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- A police officer in California received special honors Monday after saving a choking baby who was not breathing. ABC7 obtained exclusive body camera video of the terrifying moment.

Officer Brian Cappell responded to the call of a baby choking just after 4 p.m. on March 22.

Janet Lockridge was driving when her 9-month-old baby girl Harleigh started choking on some food.

"She was struggling for air, she was struggling to breath," Lockridge said.

Her 10-year-old daughter Auria helped guide the officer to her mother's car. It was all caught on Cappell's body camera.

"I was afraid. I didn't know what the outcome was going to be, and I was just praying the whole entire time," Lockridge shared.

"I reverted back to my training. We've been trained here when a child of that age is choking, put the face down and do some hard slaps to the back, for lack of a better word," Cappell said. "Once I heard the baby crying, it was the best sound I ever heard in my life."

Lockridge expressed her gratitude toward Cappell.

"I am just extremely, extremely grateful and I am, like, indebted to him forever," she said. "It was amazing, it was truly amazing."
