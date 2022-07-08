shooting

Man shot 6 times during Chester County drive-by shooting; suspect sought

By Sharifa Jackson
THORNDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Caln Township, Pennsylvania are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man injured Thursday evening.

Jennifer Pepple says she heard at least six shots fired around 5:40 p.m Thursday as she, her husband and three children prepared for dinner.

She says she is still shaken from the incident that happened along Lincoln Highway in Thorndale, Chester County.

"It's really scary, really scary. I mean every house along here has kids," said Pepple.

Caln Township police say a 20-year-old man was shot six times and later taken to the hospital for surgery. He is listed as stable.

"We are not investigating this as a random act, we are investigating this as a targeted shooting at this time," said Caln Township Police Chief Joseph Elias.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black or dark blue two-door Audi coupe with black window tint and black wheels.

Investigators say it's amazing more people were not hurt.

"Because it occurred in a business district, there was a lot of traffic at the time. We are hoping anyone with information will contact us," said Elias.

Pepple says the violence is getting out of control.

"It's always like busy around here, but nothing like that goes on here, right in this area. The school's right there, firehouse is there. You feel safe," said Pepple. "It definitely puts you on edge."

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call 911 or 610-383-7000.
