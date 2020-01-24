Caln Township police still searching for clues in pipe bomb case

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Caln Township, Pennsylvania are asking for help locating a driver that may have information in connection with the discovery of homemade pipe bombs.

Police say they found multiple homemade devices between January 22-23.

Dion Carotenuto said he's been delivering mail in the neighborhood for years, and when he saw the device near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Olive Street, he called police on Wednesday.

The bomb squad responded and took the device away, which they said appeared to be "homemade."



Caln Township police said another person reported driving by South Caln Road when they heard a loud explosion and saw debris flying. Police later found a homemade explosive
detonated under a train trestle.

No arrests have been made, but police believe a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Tam 3500 ProMaser, maybe be able to provide clues in the case.

The driver was spotted in the area of the Olive Street underpass around 4 p.m.

Investigators say this is vehicle is not believed to be connected with the explosive devices.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-383-1821.
