South Jersey teens get chance to say 'yes' to their prom dresses

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's one night that almost every teenage girl dreams of, and that's her high school prom.

On Wednesday night, South Jersey students were invited to say yes to their prom dresses.

The Camden County Boathouse transformed into a boutique, complete with everything high school students will need for a prom to remember.

Action News Photojournalist Marc Erlick was in Pennsauken, New Jersey for the special event.