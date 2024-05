Firefighters demonstrate reckless driving consequences ahead of prom season

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden firefighters demonstrated the possible dangers of reckless driving for students ahead of prom season on Wednesday.

Firefighters showed what happens when they are called to extract someone from a car following a crash.

The demonstration happened at Eastside High School in Camden, New Jersey.

This event was part of a broader initiative to raise awareness about the consequences of reckless driving, especially for young drivers.