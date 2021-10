SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County fire crews are investigating a blaze that heavily damaged a home in Sicklerville, New Jersey.The fire broke out around Thursday around 8:15 p.m. on the unit block of Kristian Drive.Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.A total of five homes suffered some damage from the blaze after fire crews got it under control around 9 p.m.There have been no reports of any injuries following the blaze.Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.