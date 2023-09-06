Camden, New Jersey family gets special walk on first day of school

Camden, New Jersey family gets special walk on first day of school

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Attend today, Achieve tomorrow! That's the motto of the Camden County School District as it welcomed kids back to school Wednesday.

Students and district officials started on the right foot with a special family walk to Cooper's Poynt School.

"Get good grades, listen to the teacher," said Louis Reyes, a parent.

The first day of school is emotional for parents. There are high hopes set for their children for the school year.

"I'm proud of my kids," said parent Iris Babiloia.

Camden County's commissioner, mayor and superintendent along with other members of the community gathered to walk the Reyes' family to school.

"We are a village, and we are here for the long haul," said Katrina McCombs, state district superintendent of Camden City School District.

Once at Cooper's Poynt School, kids were excited to be greeted by the Philadelphia 76ers Drumline.

The superintendent says she wants every morning to look like this, packed with kids fulfilling the motto of attend today, achieve tomorrow.

"We're looking for good attendance, perfect attendance from our families because we know that is going to make a difference," said McCombs.

Camden public schools are being dismissed early because of the heat wave. Parents were happy kids could at least get some time in.

"I love it, it's exciting," said parent Desmond Beson.