Camden County high school students say 'yes' to the prom dress

The event was hosted at the Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, which turned into a posh boutique with everything a young lady needs for prom.

The event was hosted at the Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hundreds of Camden County students are now prom ready.

The event was hosted at the Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, which turned into a posh boutique with everything a young lady needs for prom.

This was all made possible by the Camden County Board of Commissioners Sheriff's Office, prosecutor's office, police department and Department of Corrections.

When families arrived they were met by a "personal shopper" dressed in black.

They had everything from dresses of all kinds to handbags and jewelry.

Then once some dresses and accessories were picked it was time to jump into the dressing room.

Once she said "yes to the dress," there was a celebration.

In total 600 dresses were available.

Those who made this happen were confident when the event was over almost 600 prom dates would be ready to go.

"We are able to size them a little bit, but for most of the girls here they fit like a glove," said Lt. Sharon Grate-Hameen of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Events like these are what it's all about.

"It's just such a high energy, wonderful, memorable day that we're all shedding tears and cheering together," said Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane.