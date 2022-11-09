WATCH LIVE

Police investigate shooting in Camden, New Jersey

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 11:23AM
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden, New Jersey were investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of North 27th Street and Sherman Avenue around 12:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casings at the scene.

Action Cam video showed an SUV near the scene with the driver's side door open.

Officers were canvassing the area with flashlights.

Police have not released any information on the victim.

No arrests have been made.

