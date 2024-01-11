NJ gas station temporarily shut down over possible contamination from flooding

Camden officials believe more than 20 vehicles were impacted.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after more than a dozen drivers reported issues involving a Camden, New Jersey gas station.

A sign outside Conoco on Admiral Wilson Boulevard says, "Sorry no gas."

The lot was empty Wednesday night, but earlier in the day it was full of broken-down vehicles after drivers tried to fuel up.

Conoco employees claim they stopped serving gas around 5 p.m. due to reports of gas issues and several broken-down cars.

A Camden County spokesperson says the roadway was closed due to flooding until about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

City officials are investigating if water seeped into the gas tanks from the flood.

Hazmat workers responded to the scene to make sure no one else bought fuel.

Action News spoke to one driver who had to wait about two hours to get towed.

"When I was putting in gas everybody was screaming at me not to get gas, and I got out of the car and took the pump off and the guy was trying to make me pay for gas and I didn't. And come to find out everybody's car was broke down," said Kevin Lopez of Northeast Philadelphia.

The gas station worker says they wrote down the names and numbers of those who were impacted to pay for their repairs.

It's still unclear when the gas station will reopen.