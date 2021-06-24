Camp New Hope brings fun, support to kids who lost loved ones

At Camp New Hope, the children and teens have all experienced the loss of a loved one.
"It gives them an opportunity to do some activities to help them remember their loved one and to aid in the grieving process," said Nancy Rybinski from Camp New Hope. "Many children don't have anybody their age to talk to that has had a common experience."
Action News caught up Thursday with the group at Lums Pond in Bear, Delaware, as the campers got a chance to pet alpacas and other furry friends.
The free one-week camp offers fun summer activities but also a chance to learn coping techniques.
Ariel Mutter was a camper. She's now a counselor.
"We see the kids come in very nervous, and then they open up so much to people that they just met," Mutter said. "It's amazing to see their attitude from the first day to the last day. It's a complete 180. It's amazing to see how well they turn around with everything."
The camp culminates Friday with a memorial service, especially for those who couldn't be properly honored during the pandemic.
Camp New Hope is made possible by Delaware Hospice through generous grants and donations.