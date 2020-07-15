CAN DUCIS DO IT? Cecily Tynan challenges Ducis Rodgers to water skiing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6319190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cecily Tynan challenges Ducis to water skiing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers takes on a challenge from Cecily Tynan: water skiing.Can he do it? What below: