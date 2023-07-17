Air quality alerts in effect due to more smoke from Canadian wildfires

A code orange air quality alert is in effect on Tuesday for Philadelphia and several nearby counties.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre website reported 882 active fires, with 581 deemed "out of control," as of Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires is leading to more air quality alerts for the region.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

You can check out the latest Air Quality Index numbers below.

6abc Air Quality Tracker

Meanwhile, there were plenty of tourists being cautious while enjoying the summer sun at the Art Museum.

"Yeah, today you can definitely see it in the air but hasn't hurt our trip. Not yet. (It's) hot though. We're from Florida we can handle it," said Michael Kelsey of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Some people say they just hope the winds don't change. They've heard it's even worse to our west.

"I know back in Iowa, where my family is from, they've struggled to go inside. But here, it's not a problem so far," said Jonathan Lindner of Charlotte, North Carolina.

