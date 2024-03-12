This pub in Lafayette Hill helped shave away at childhood cancer with their 10th head-shaving event

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Brittingham's Pub in Lafayette Hill helped shave away at childhood cancer with their 10th year of hosting a head-shaving event.

"It's driven by the community, and families come and see it and tell us it's one of their favorite days of the year," said Lead Event Organizer, Toni Tate.

With the money raised supporting St. Baldrick's Foundation, community members trade their hair for solidarity with patients, and a better future for children.

Those who sat in the chair shared their stories and bonded over their past experiences of those who have been affected by cancer.

"Losing somebody who has cancer...it really motivates you to do whatever you can in your remaining days. I shaved all my hair off today, we raised almost one thousand dollars for just my hair," said participant Salvatore Giannone.

For more information on Brittingham's Pub and their mission with St. Baldrick's Foundation, check out their website.