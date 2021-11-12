American tourist shot by gang's gunfire near Cancun: 'I honestly thought that I was gonna die'

The drug-gang shooting left two dead and four Americans injured.
By Kelly McCarthy
EMBED <>More Videos

Tourist shot by gang gunfire at Mexico resort: 'I thought this is it'

CANCUN, Mexico -- Tanner Vanvalkenburg is speaking out after he was shot on vacation in a popular resort area in Mexico late last week, caught in the crosshairs of gunfire by rival gangs.

"I was just like, man this is it, like I'm probably not going to make it," he recalled to ABC News.

The tourist from America was with his partner and two friends when the incident began.

"We were kind of just eating tacos and that's when I started hearing gunfire," he said.

The gunmen headed ashore in front of a Hyatt Resort just south of Cancun and opened fire.

MORE: Masked drug gang gunmen storm beach, execute 2 in front of Cancun-area resorts
EMBED More News Videos

A commando of masked drug gang gunmen stormed ashore at a beach in front of Cancun-area resorts and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang.



The shooting left two dead and four Americans injured. The armed suspects initially escaped, but local authorities confirmed to ABC News on Friday that they have five people in custody.

"We thought that they were fireworks and then more started going off and everyone started to panic and run," Vanvalkenburg said. "That's when I took off and all of us jumped into the pool."

The mele sent tourists scrambling for cover as some hid under pool chairs.

"Right when I jumped into the water, I went to dive and that's when the bullet hit. And as soon as the bullet hit me, I came up ... and I was holding the gunshot wounds as I was bleeding, kind of putting as much pressure as I could because I knew that I had just been hit," Vanvalkenburg explained.

"I honestly thought that I was gonna die because I thought the gunmen were going to basically come and just kill everyone [who] was there at the resort," he said.

Vanvalkenburg was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Hyatt told ABC News "the safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues is always a top priority."

Now as he recovers back home in Utah, Vanvalkenburg said this incident has left him reconsidering how he travels.

"I never in a million years thought that I would have to worry about my life sitting in a resort," he said. "So it's going to be very different now if I travel again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahmexicodeadly shootingtouristu.s. & worldcartel
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Man fatally hit by stray bullet inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News