Northern Liberties store Trunc sells anti-AI clothing that disrupts facial recognition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To help protect people from facial recognition, a new Italian start-up is bringing an anti-AI clothing line to Northern Liberties.

The clothing uses patterned garments to upset the technology behind the software.

"We do this thanks to an algorithm embedded in our textile that's able to confuse AI facial recognition technology," said Rachele Didero, founder of Cap_able Clothing.

The clothing can be worn normally without covering your face.

"The AI is not seeing the face anymore because it's bombarded with all the information coming from the sweater and all these patterns," said Didero.

At first glance, the patterns look like something out of a 90s sitcom, but Didero says it's a wearable algorithm to protect your privacy.

The Italian start-up recently selected Trunc, a Black and Veteran owned boutique in Northern Liberties, to be its first store in the*world to sell the garments, which include t-shirts, pants to sweaters.

The need to protect the individual from concerns about AI technology has become a controversial topic globally, as industries like Google and actors and writers question its ethical sustainability in the long term.

And that's the mission of Cap_able Clothing. Didero says she wants to raise awareness of the right to privacy and protection of biometric data.

Garments retail from $300-600.

