How to make Caponata Alla Napoletana Italian salad, Divine Lorrane restaurant $50 gift card sweepstakes

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 TBSP red wine vinegar

2 tsp dried oregano

1 pinch of red pepper flake

3 cups tomatoes, diced

cup olives pitted

1 small red onion, sliced

2 stalks of celery, sliced

1 cucumber diced

6 leaves of basil

2 cups of diced rustic bread

1 can Portofino tuna

salt & cracked black pepper to taste

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cicala at the Divine Lorraine is closed temporarily due to the pandemic but throughout the month of March, chef/owners Angela and Joe Cicala are sharing recipes you can make at home.It's a partnership with the new Portofino Italian-style tuna.Enter for a chance to win Portofino products + a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.ENTER HERE: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes + Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and red pepper flake.+ Season with salt and pepper.+ Set aside.+ In a large bowl, add the tomatoes, olives, onion, celery, cucumber, and basil.+ Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss until fully incorporated.+ Season with salt and pepper to taste.+ Add the diced rustic bread and toss again.+ Refrigerate for 30m or until the bread has soaked up the juice from the tomatoes and dressing. Place on a serving platter and crumble the Portofino tuna over the top.699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123267-886-9334