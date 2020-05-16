Rescue crews search Delaware River for missing fisherman

AUGUSTINE BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews in Delaware are searching for a missing fisherman after his boat capsized Friday night.

Fire officials tell Action News two men were fishing on the Delaware River near Augustine Beach in New Castle County.

While attempting to dock at the beach around 9 p.m., their boat overturned.

One of the men managed to make it shore. He refused medical care, officials said.

The other man remains missing. A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Philadelphia boat crew to search for the missing person.

Also involved in the search are the New Castle and Penn Port Fire Departments and members of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center at 215-271-4881.
