Driver crashes into Getty gas station, sparking fire in Bucks County

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men helped save a driver who crashed his car into a gas station in Feasterville, Bucks County.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Bridgetown Pike.Police say a male driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the island in the road."He hopped the curb and ended up going 50 feet in the air, I mean it was insane," said William Hadley, one of the men who came to the driver's rescue.The vehicle then hit a pole and crashed into a Getty gas station."It was hit at such a high rate of speed that it pushed it, 75 to 100 feet into the building and then the car went airborne into the service station," said Feasterville Fire Chief Christopher Cummins.Hadley says the car immediately burst into flames and the unconscious male was driver trapped inside."As soon as we realized that the gas pumps were not on fire, we took action. There was no time to react and we had to take that short window that we could have," said Hadley.The two men broke thru the service bay door to get to the vehicle fully engulfed in flames."We thought it was gonna explode, seriously," said Bryce Sansores."We grabbed him and moved him just as far away from the fire, as far away from the building and the pumps as we could," said Hadley.Authorities quickly arrived on the scene taking the driver to the hospital in very serious condition. But Cummins says he's lucky to be alive."Without a doubt, if those guys didn't do it this guy would not be with us today. It was truly heroic what they did," he said.The two men who are in the contracting business say they just had to act."It was just the right thing to do, you know people need to act when things like this happen," said Sansores."I've never done this before, it was almost like an instinct. I mean we just did what we hope other people would do for us," said Hadley.Police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.No other injuries were reported.