Halloween Haunted attractions: Take a tour with Jessica Boyington

By and Heather Grubola
Halloween Haunted attractions: Check out some spooky local spots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 30 years, The Bates Motel and Haunted Attractions in Glen Mills have been scaring the bejesus out of people in the tristate area.

Jessica Boyington took a shaky walk through the motel, armed with a laser gun, and using some brave souls as a shield.

"I tagged along with a family of five and I'm going with them," she said. "I figured I would send the children in first so I could be really brave and protect them."

She said it's terrifying, difficult to see, impossible to hear, and filled with zombies. Sometimes, levitating spirits attack from up high, sometimes, they ambush you from below the creaking floorboards.

Next stop is Feasterville and the Valley of Fear, which they say is the original haunted hayride. Jessica hopped on board with a Beetlejuice character.

"It turns out I'm more of a daytime hayride person," she said.

The hayride includes a roll through freaks alley, the terror dome and a ghostly graveyard.

The Creamy Acres Night of Terror is open in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. It's dubbed the Garden State's largest and scariest haunted attraction.

The 100-acre park features a corn maze, half a dozen frightening attractions and a Haunted Paintball Hayride.

In South Philadelphia, the Fright Factory is not for the faint of heart. The haunted house lives in the 25,000-square-foot basement of an 120-year-old factory. Even the attraction's caretaker gets in on the screams.

Other Area Attractions:

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
