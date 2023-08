Police say a driver going too fast lost control and smashed into three parked vehicles in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

3 injured in crash in Philadelphia's Tacony section; speed played a factor, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a driver going too fast lost control and smashed into three parked vehicles in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

The crash happened on Tulip Street near Levick Street at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Medics took three people from the striking car to an area hospital.

One of them is listed in critical condition.

Police said high speed was a factor.