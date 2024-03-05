Driver strikes parked car, crashes through wall of New Castle County home

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MILLTOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A house in Milltown, Delaware sustained serious damage in a chain-reaction crash that ended with a car breaking through a wall of the home.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of McKennans Church Road.

Investigators say a vehicle struck a car parked in the driveway of the home and then continued driving into the exterior brick wall.

A 20-year-old passenger was not hurt in the collision.

No one was home at the time of the crash, according to police.

Officers have not stated what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.