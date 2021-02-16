Car Effex crafts custom rides for Lil Uzi Vert, Eagles stars

The latest project for rapper Lil Uzi Vert is a rebuilt Dodge Hellcat that is being given away in a raffle. The shop can do everything from custom wraps designed on site to engine swaps and interior makeovers.
Car Effex | Facebook | Instagram
587 Mantua Boulevard, Sewell, NJ 08080
Follow them on Instagram to learn how to win Lil Uzi Vert's Dodge Hellcat
Check out the entire 6abc Auto Show Experience at 6abc.com/autoshow or watch anytime on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).