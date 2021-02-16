auto experience

Car Effex crafts custom rides for Lil Uzi Vert, Eagles stars

By Timothy Walton
MANTUA, N.J. (WPVI) -- The team at Car Effex turns vehicles into works of art with a client list that includes local celebrities like Jason Peters, Darius Slay, Carson Wentz and Jalen Mills.

The latest project for rapper Lil Uzi Vert is a rebuilt Dodge Hellcat that is being given away in a raffle. The shop can do everything from custom wraps designed on site to engine swaps and interior makeovers.



587 Mantua Boulevard, Sewell, NJ 08080

Check out the entire 6abc Auto Show Experience at 6abc.com/autoshow
