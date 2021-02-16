Car Effex crafts custom rides for Lil Uzi Vert, Eagles stars

MANTUA, N.J. (WPVI) -- The team at Car Effex turns vehicles into works of art with a client list that includes local celebrities like Jason Peters, Darius Slay, Carson Wentz and Jalen Mills.The latest project for rapper Lil Uzi Vert is a rebuilt Dodge Hellcat that is being given away in a raffle. The shop can do everything from custom wraps designed on site to engine swaps and interior makeovers.587 Mantua Boulevard, Sewell, NJ 08080