Vehicle fire following 4-car crash causes major backup on I-76 West in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car fire following a four-car crash on the Schuylkill Expressway is causing major traffic delays.

The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Conshohocken, just before the Conshohocken Curve.

The fire was the result of a crash involving at least four vehicles.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Authorities say only one lane is getting by on the shoulder of the westbound side. All lanes on the eastbound side are open.