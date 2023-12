Car hits Citizens Bank in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car ran into a Cherry Hill, New Jersey bank on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the call at about 1 p.m. at a Citizens Bank in the 2000 block of Route 70 west.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large window was destroyed.

It was not yet known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.