Video shows cars doing dangerous stunts during 2 meetups in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned of several car meetups that took place in the early morning hours on New Year's Day.

One of the incidents was in the Target parking garage on City Avenue in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

It prompted a citywide alert for police response just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Video of the meetup showed cars drifting and doing dangerous stunts while spectators were just feet away.

Then, another gathering happened at the sports complex in South Philadelphia. People finally dispersed at about 5 a.m.

The Action News crew who was reporting down at Lincoln Financial Field said they did not see any significant police activity.

It is not yet known if the group from Wynnefield Heights traveled to South Philadelphia or if it was two separate groups.

There was no immediate word on if there were any injuries or arrests made.