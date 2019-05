EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 video of crash involving school bus in Chester County on May 7, 2019.

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene after a car slammed into the side of a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.The crash happened along Route 113 between Devon Drive and Eagleview Boulevard just before 2 p.m.The view from Chopper 6 showed a black vehicle with heavy front-end damage.There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.There was no immediate word on any injuries.